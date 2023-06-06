The opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) submitted a nonbinding censure motion against Justice Minister Ken Saito on Tuesday, in hopes of delaying a vote in the Upper House on a bill to revise the immigration and asylum system.

The CDP’s censure motion, expected to be voted down by the ruling coalition on Wednesday, reflects an increasingly confrontational posture toward the ruling parties almost two weeks before the closing of the ongoing parliamentary session on June 21.

The party is determined to prevent the passage of a bill that is “extremely lacking in awareness of international human rights,” the CDP’s parliamentary affairs chief in the Upper House, Yoshitaka Saito, told reporters.