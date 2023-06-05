A recent robbery at a high-end watch store on a busy street in central Tokyo has led authorities to warn bystanders against recording videos of ongoing crimes for their own safety, despite the footage often being valuable to police investigations.

On May 8, a Rolex specialty store in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza shopping district was entered by teens who allegedly snatched more than 70 wristwatches worth some ¥300 million, according to police.

The brazen robbery of the store was recorded by bystanders, with the footage of the masked individuals and their getaway van shown widely on television news programs.