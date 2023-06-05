Japan will not detail a time frame for balancing the primary budget in its midyear economic policy for the second consecutive year, a draft shows, underscoring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s focus on bolstering the economy.
The plan comes amid speculation that Kishida could call a snap election in coming months to solidify his grip on power within Japan’s ruling party.
“The absence of a target year highlights the fact that the government lacks a sense of crisis over Japan’s fiscal situation,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.