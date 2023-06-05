  • The annual policy, to be adopted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet this month, is widely considered a key gauge of the government's will to restore fiscal health. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  Reuters

Japan will not detail a time frame for balancing the primary budget in its midyear economic policy for the second consecutive year, a draft shows, underscoring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s focus on bolstering the economy.

The plan comes amid speculation that Kishida could call a snap election in coming months to solidify his grip on power within Japan’s ruling party.

“The absence of a target year highlights the fact that the government lacks a sense of crisis over Japan’s fiscal situation,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

