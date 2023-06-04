The National Cancer Center has published a report on cervical cancer, aiming to let people know that the cancer can be prevented through vaccination against human papillomavirus, or HPV, which causes the disease, and medical checkups.

The report on the characteristics of and prevention measures for cervical cancer was published on the center’s website by Saturday.

In Japan, some 11,000 people a year are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and about 3,000 die of the disease annually, according to the report.