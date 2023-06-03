  • Novartis' Institutes for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A drug developed by the Swiss pharmaceutical-maker has been shown to reduce risk of breast cancer recurrence by a quarter in a large group of early-stage survivors, offering patients new hope. | REUTERS
    Novartis' Institutes for Biomedical Research in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A drug developed by the Swiss pharmaceutical-maker has been shown to reduce risk of breast cancer recurrence by a quarter in a large group of early-stage survivors, offering patients new hope. | REUTERS

Washington – Even when the disease is caught early, breast cancer recurrence is relatively common — and for survivors, the prospect can be daunting.

A drug developed by Swiss pharmaceutical-maker Novartis has now been shown to reduce this risk by a quarter in a large group of early-stage survivors, offering patients new hope.

Results from a clinical trial were presented Friday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) annual meeting.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW