  • A woman visits an impromptu memorial to a girl and her mother killed early Thursday by debris from a missule as they were attempting to take shelter at a children's clinic in Kyiv. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – Outside a children’s clinic turned bomb shelter in Kyiv, a huddle of passersby wrestled with a question that has haunted Ukraine’s capital for over a day: Who is to blame for their neighbors’ deaths?

Three people, including a woman and her child, were killed in an explosion around the entrance of their neighborhood shelter early Thursday morning, having been locked out in the middle of an air raid. At least a dozen others were wounded.

The deaths rattled a city used to air raids and missiles, and they have led to multiple investigations, four detentions and widespread mourning. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for law enforcement to bring those responsible to justice.

