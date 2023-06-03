Japan, South Korea and the United States have agreed to work toward launching a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches “within the next few months,” Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Saturday.

The measure — the latest in a series of trilateral moves in response to the growing nuclear and missile threat from North Korea — comes amid a thaw in once-chilly ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

Hamada made the remarks after a trilateral meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and U.S. defense chief Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional security conference in Singapore.