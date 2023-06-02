Train operators in eastern Japan said Friday that they will suspend sales of some Suica and Pasmo rechargeable transportation cards starting on June 8 due to a shortage of the chips needed to make them.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and other railway operators said in a statement that they will limit sales of the IC cards “for the time being” since the card manufacturer is finding it difficult to secure chips due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The suspension only covers unregistered cards, which don’t display the user’s name. Users can still buy registered versions, and holders who have lost their current cards or cannot use them due to a malfunction will be able to purchase new ones.