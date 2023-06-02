As birth rates plummet across Asia and beyond, the Philippines stands out for having among the highest fertility ratios in the region.

For years, the Southeast Asian nation has wrestled with a dilemma considered enviable in countries like Japan and South Korea, where governments are offering cash incentives for couples who have children. As many countries record more deaths than births, the Philippines is a bright star for those who believe a young labor force portends greater productivity.

But officials in the Philippines, which has 113 million people, see the issue differently. The government, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., warns that the country can’t achieve broad economic success without addressing demographic challenges.