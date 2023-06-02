  • A mother holds her newborn premature babies inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, in September 2020. | REUTERS
    A mother holds her newborn premature babies inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, in September 2020. | REUTERS

As birth rates plummet across Asia and beyond, the Philippines stands out for having among the highest fertility ratios in the region.

For years, the Southeast Asian nation has wrestled with a dilemma considered enviable in countries like Japan and South Korea, where governments are offering cash incentives for couples who have children. As many countries record more deaths than births, the Philippines is a bright star for those who believe a young labor force portends greater productivity.

But officials in the Philippines, which has 113 million people, see the issue differently. The government, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., warns that the country can’t achieve broad economic success without addressing demographic challenges.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW