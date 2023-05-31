Retired people have a lower risk of developing heart disease than working people, according to a study by a group of Kyoto University and other researchers.

The study was published in a journal of the International Epidemiological Association on May 8.

Since the 1990s, the research group has monitored the health of a total of 106,922 people in their 50s to 70s in 35 countries, including Japan and other Asian countries as well as European countries and the United States, for an average of six years and seven months per person.