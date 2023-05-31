For the ambitious Chinese technology entrepreneur, expanding into the U.S. just keeps getting harder.

Before 2019, there were few major impediments to a Chinese company doing business in the U.S. from China. But amid escalating U.S.-Sino trade tensions, particularly after Washington slapped sanctions on telecom giant Huawei, some Chinese firms began setting up headquarters overseas — moves that could help them draw less U.S. government attention.

Now, some mainland China tech business owners say they need to go further, and gain permanent residency or citizenship abroad, to avoid the curbs on and the biases against Chinese companies in the United States.