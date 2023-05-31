  • Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda | REUTERS
    Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda | REUTERS

Global central banks may already be facing a new economic environment where inflation and interest rates will no longer revert to the low levels of the past, Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday.

While supply factors have been blamed for the current increase in global inflationary pressure, demand factors such as massive fiscal and monetary support deployed during the pandemic may also have played a part, Ueda said.

Some academics say the global inflationary pressure may eventually subside, but others warn the current period of high inflation will change people’s view on prices, he added.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED