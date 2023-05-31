  • Japan's industrial output in April fell 0.4% from the previous month, marking the first decline in three months. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan's industrial output in April fell 0.4% from the previous month, marking the first decline in three months. | BLOOMBERG

Japan’s factory output unexpectedly declined for the first time in three months in April amid a global slowdown, in a weak start to the country’s second quarter.

Industrial production fell 0.4% from the previous month after two consecutive months of increases, according to industry ministry data released Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 1.4% rise. Factory machinery, metal products and automakers’ output dragged on the overall figures.

The latest results likely reflected impact from the global slowdown, overshadowing the positive effects from improving supply chains. The weakness in domestic production is a potential drag for the Japanese economy, which has recently shown some signs of recovery, especially in the first quarter.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED