Ukraine “desperately hopes” that South Korea will provide defensive military equipment such as anti-aircraft systems to fend off Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was cited as saying in an interview with a South Korean newspaper.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude over South Korea’s pledge to send de-mining vehicles and humanitarian aid totaling some $230 million, but said Ukraine wanted anti-aircraft and early warning systems, the Chosun Ilbo daily reported Tuesday.

“I know there are many limitations regarding weapons support, but those principles should not be applied to defense systems and equipment for protecting our assets,” Zelenskyy told the newspaper through an interpreter.