As talks start this week on a global plastics treaty, debate is emerging between countries wanting to limit the production of more plastics and the petrochemical industry favoring recycling as the solution to plastic waste.
Ahead of a meeting starting Monday, many countries have said a goal of the treaty should be “circularity” — or keeping already produced plastic items in circulation as long as possible.
Coming into the talks in Paris, a 55-nation coalition called for a strong treaty including restrictions on certain hazardous chemicals as well as bans on problematic plastics products that are hard to recycle and often end up in nature.
