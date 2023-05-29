  • Plastic waste at a collection site in Alue Lim village in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia's Aceh province, in June 2021 | AFP-JIJI
    Plastic waste at a collection site in Alue Lim village in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia's Aceh province, in June 2021 | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

As talks start this week on a global plastics treaty, debate is emerging between countries wanting to limit the production of more plastics and the petrochemical industry favoring recycling as the solution to plastic waste.

Ahead of a meeting starting Monday, many countries have said a goal of the treaty should be “circularity” — or keeping already produced plastic items in circulation as long as possible.

Coming into the talks in Paris, a 55-nation coalition called for a strong treaty including restrictions on certain hazardous chemicals as well as bans on problematic plastics products that are hard to recycle and often end up in nature.

