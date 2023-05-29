Powerful Typhoon Mawar is forecast to approach the southwestern part of Okinawa Prefecture later this week, with Japan’s weather agency warning of high tides and violent winds in the Sakishima Islands from Monday.

The typhoon was moving northwest from the east of the Philippines at around 10 kph as of Monday morning, according to the Meteorological Agency.

It was packing winds of up to 216 kph and had an atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals at its center.