A man was shot dead in the city of Machida in western Tokyo on Friday evening, with two suspected attackers on the run, police sources said.
The man, in his 50s and believed to be linked to a gang, was apparently shot at least three times, including in the abdomen and neck. He was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.
Two men fled the crime scene in a white car. Two shell casings were found at the scene.
