Japan has confirmed more cases in which My Number personal identification numbers of residents were wrongly linked to bank accounts of other people, the Digital Agency said Friday.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 20 such cases had been confirmed at 14 local governments, up from 11 cases at six local governments as announced Tuesday.
The problem was caused mainly by errors in procedures in which My Number card holders register bank accounts to receive benefits from the central and local governments.
