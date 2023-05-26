  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 26 at 7:03 p.m. is located in East Chiba Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
  • Staff report

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 50 kilometers off eastern Chiba Prefecture on Friday at 7:03 p.m., jolting nearby areas including Tokyo.

No tsunami warning was issued, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The quake registered a weak 5 in parts of Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures and was strongly felt in the capital.

