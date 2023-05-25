Japan’s carmakers are showing interest in Panasonic Holdings’s cylindrical batteries as the manufacturer proceeds with plans to roughly quadruple annual production capacity, CEO Yuki Kusumi has said.

“There are many options in terms of what we can work out with them,” Kusumi said in a group interview Wednesday.

The Osaka-based company, which supplies batteries to Tesla, said last week that it aims to boost production to 200 gigawatt-hours by March 2031, a sign that it anticipates greater demand for electric vehicles. While Panasonic has been a key supplier to Tesla from its early days, the Japanese manufacturer has been slower to build scale compared with rivals LG Energy Solution of South Korea and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology.