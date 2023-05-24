A government panel on Tuesday adopted emergency measures to be taken in the event of a possible major earthquake off the Pacific coast between the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Tohoku northeastern region.
The measures, decided at a board meeting of the Central Disaster Management Council, include the deployment of up to 150,000 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces members in total to the affected areas.
The measures are based on the latest estimate that up to 199,000 people could die in the possible earthquake.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.