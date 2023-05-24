A government panel on Tuesday adopted emergency measures to be taken in the event of a possible major earthquake off the Pacific coast between the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Tohoku northeastern region.

The measures, decided at a board meeting of the Central Disaster Management Council, include the deployment of up to 150,000 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces members in total to the affected areas.

The measures are based on the latest estimate that up to 199,000 people could die in the possible earthquake.