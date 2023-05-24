  • Plaintiffs of a lawsuit seeking to keep the Onagawa nuclear power plant offline hold up a sign saying 'unjust ruling' in Sendai after the Sendai District Court rejected their claims on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Plaintiffs of a lawsuit seeking to keep the Onagawa nuclear power plant offline hold up a sign saying "unjust ruling" in Sendai after the Sendai District Court rejected their claims on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Sendai – A district court on Wednesday rejected local residents’ calls to halt the restart of a nuclear reactor in Miyagi Prefecture, ruling their concerns about flaws in emergency evacuation plans are not relevant as it cannot be assumed a serious accident is likely.

The Sendai District Court ruling came as Tohoku Electric Power aims to resume operations at the No. 2 unit of the Onagawa plant in February next year, becoming the first in the area hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami to restart.

“It cannot be assumed that a specific danger of an accident exists that leads to the abnormal release of radioactive materials,” said presiding Judge Mitsuhiro Saito.

