  • South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung on Tuesday, the day before its third attempt to put satellites into orbit. | HANDOUT / KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE (KARI) / VIA AFP-JIJI
The two Koreas are in a space race.

The North is upgrading its space center to accommodate the increased demands of leader Kim Jong Un, who boasted last month the country had completed its first military reconnaissance satellite and called for its launch into orbit to monitor U.S. forces and their allies in Asia.

Given the progress Pyongyang has made with its development of long-range missiles, North Korea stands a good chance of succeeding. The country’s space agency, which recently marked its 10-year anniversary, is at the fore of “building a space power,” state media reported, with the goal “to explore and conquer outer space in our own way.”

