Debt-limit negotiators resumed discussions in Washington ahead of a meeting on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with time growing short to avert a U.S. default.

The Republican leader said he and the president had a “productive” call Sunday, shifting back to a more optimistic outlook on talks that have whipsawed between progress and breakdown for days.

Negotiators for the two sides entered McCarthy’s office around 6 p.m. on Sunday. White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti did not comment to reporters as they walked into the meeting.