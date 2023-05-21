U.S. President Joe Biden directed his aides to schedule a call on Sunday with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, after the top Republican accused the White House of backtracking in talks on raising the U.S. debt limit.

Biden received updates on the stalled negotiations Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan, where he is attending the Group of Seven leaders summit, according to a White House official. The president is seeking to call the speaker Sunday morning, Washington time, after the summit concludes.

McCarthy on Saturday said that the impasse was unlikely to be resolved while the president was still overseas.