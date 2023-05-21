A bright sun beat down on the sprawling Indian market where Kamlaben Ashokbhai Patni sat worrying about the brass jewellery on display in her wooden stall.

When the heat rises, the metal blackens. Plastic pearls become unglued.

“The color of the jewel starts to fade as it becomes hotter, making it worthless and akin to junk”, said the 56-year-old mother of four, on a late April day when temperatures simmered around 38 Celsius in the western city of Ahmedabad.