The leaders of Japan, South Korea and the U.S. held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on Sunday for talks that had been expected to focus on strengthening security cooperation in response to North Korea’s nuclear saber-rattling and China’s growing assertiveness.
The brief meeting came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol became the first leaders of the two Asian neighbors to jointly visit a cenotaph dedicated to Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of the city.
