  • Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children, announces a policy package on child rearing in Tokyo on March 31. | KYODO
    Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children, announces a policy package on child rearing in Tokyo on March 31. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Japan aims to achieve its target of doubling budgets for child-rearing support and other measures to address the country’s declining birthrate in the first half of the 2030s, sources said Saturday.

The government plans to create a new special account to unify the management of budgets related to children, according to a draft proposal for securing financial resources for drastic measures to tackle the declining birthrate envisioned by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During the three-year period to intensively implement such measures from fiscal 2024, which starts next April, the government hopes to secure ¥3 trillion annually in additional funds for the measures.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW