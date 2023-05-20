The focus of the Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima has been geopolitics, economics, the war in Ukraine, supply chains and nuclear nonproliferation. But another key topic — LGBTQ issues — has been largely overshadowed.

A G7 summit communique released on Saturday touched on the topic, with a vow to work toward creating a “world free from violence and discrimination regardless of gender identity or expression or sexual orientation.”

“We endeavor to work with all segments of society to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in all their diversity as well as LGBTQIA+ persons in politics, economics, education and all other spheres of society,” the communique said.