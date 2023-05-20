Concerned about the worsening international security environment, Group of Seven leaders on Friday endorsed an action plan first unveiled by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to spur momentum for a nuke-free world.

Known as the Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament, this document is of “historic significance, as it powerfully demonstrates the determination of the G7 leaders to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons, their concrete agreement on future priorities and their direction,” Kishida told reporters.

“I believe we have gained significant momentum in advancing our efforts under the Hiroshima Action Plan,” the prime minister added, referring to a series of steps unveiled last August at a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference in New York.