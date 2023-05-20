Veteran singer Masahiko Kondo on Friday urged his former talent agency, Johnny & Associates Inc., to be forthcoming in responding to sexual abuse claims involving the firm’s late founder.

“I hope (the agency) will not tell any lies and talk about it openly and squarely,” Kondo, who was among the most popular male idols in Japan in the 1980s, was quoted as saying by an Oita Prefectural Government official.

The official said the 58-year-old singer made the remarks to reporters when he visited the Oita governor to promote a car racing event in the southwestern prefecture.