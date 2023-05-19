Over a year into its disastrous invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s military has changed the way it fights, which is posing a significant threat as Kyiv prepares a major counteroffensive, a study released Friday said.

Widespread perceptions of Russian army weakness are in some cases either out of date or misconceived according to the 30-page report by the U.K.’s Royal United Services Institute.

While the report described a military which is often dysfunctional, over-reliant on artillery and suffering poor morale, it said the focus on these weaknesses means Russia’s battlefield advances have often been overlooked.