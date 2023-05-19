Leaders of “the Quad” will meet Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the White House said Friday, just days after U.S. President Joe Biden postponed a visit to Australia for a full-scale summit of the security grouping due to ongoing debt limit talks in Washington.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Quad leaders had agreed “that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad’s progress over the past year.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian leader Narendra Modi, who have both been invited to attend the G7 summit as guests, will join Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Biden for the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting, Jean-Pierre said.