Sydney – A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday in the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, U.S. monitoring agencies said.
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers, the U.S. Geological Service said.
“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicenter,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.
