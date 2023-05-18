HOVE, England – Two workers glide between a computer screen and a stainless steel vat making face cream, while a scientist in a white coat mixes a formula and a colleague sticks labels on bottles.
Apart from the whir of machines, there is silence. This is “deep work time” at British skin care manufacturer 5 Squirrels, when staff strive to boost productivity so they can take Fridays off and still get a full week’s pay.
Owner Gary Conroy said his 15 workers had smashed through their targets since switching to the shorter week last June and introducing four-hour periods each day when they ignore emails, don’t answer phone calls and turn off instant messaging.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.