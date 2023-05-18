Two workers glide between a computer screen and a stainless steel vat making face cream, while a scientist in a white coat mixes a formula and a colleague sticks labels on bottles.

Apart from the whir of machines, there is silence. This is “deep work time” at British skin care manufacturer 5 Squirrels, when staff strive to boost productivity so they can take Fridays off and still get a full week’s pay.

Owner Gary Conroy said his 15 workers had smashed through their targets since switching to the shorter week last June and introducing four-hour periods each day when they ignore emails, don’t answer phone calls and turn off instant messaging.