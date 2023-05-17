  • The explosion of a missile is seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian missile strike on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Kyiv – Ukraine said on Tuesday it had shot down six Russian Kinzhal missiles in a single night, thwarting a weapon Moscow has touted as a next-generation hypersonic missile that was all but unstoppable.

When asked about the Ukrainian claim, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu dismissed it, the RIA news agency reported.

The number of claimed Ukrainian missile intercepts in general is “three times greater than the number we launch,” RIA quoted Shoigu as saying.

