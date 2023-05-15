  • The U.S. Consulate in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday | KYODO
    The U.S. Consulate in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Naha, Okinawa Pref. – Okinawa police on Monday arrested a woman who was carrying an apparent explosive device near the U.S. Consulate in Urasoe, Okinawa Prefecture.

Authorities had temporarily stopped traffic for safety reasons. No injuries were reported.

