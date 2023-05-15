  • Durga Mahato in the temple near where she was dumped, unconscious, after being beaten and accused of being a witch, in a village in the eastern state of Jharkhand, India | SAMYUKTA LAKSHMI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
TIRULDIH, India – They ushered the young woman into their home and closed the door behind her. Then the beating began.

“You are a witch,” shouted one of the attackers as she, her parents and her uncle rained punches, kicks and slaps on the 26-year-old woman’s stomach, chest and face.

When the pummeling finally ended, after nearly two hours, the young woman was pulled outside by her hair, dragged through her village and dumped, unconscious, next to a temple, her clothing barely clinging to her battered body.

