The leaders of Japan, the U.S. and South Korea plan to hold a trilateral meeting in Hiroshima this week on the sidelines the Group of Seven nations summit to try to strengthen coordination and to respond to common challenges, according to a South Korean official.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss “strategic coordination measures” to upgrade cooperation to face “shared challenges” including North Korean nuclear threats, supply chain problems and energy security, Kim Tae-hyo, principal deputy national security adviser of the presidential office, said at a briefing Sunday.

The announcement of the meeting follows a recent summit between South Korea and Japan, at which the leaders of the two U.S. allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and enforce a deal to resolve their historical disagreements.