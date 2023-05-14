  • The temperature in Singapore hit 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, matching the city-state's 1983 record. | AFP-JIJI
Singapore’s already steamy heat revisited a 40-year record on Saturday, climbing to 37 Celsius (98.6F).

The temperature at Ang Mo Kio in central Singapore tied with a record in nearby Tengah in April 1983, according to a statement by the National Environment Agency on Facebook. Singapore began recording temperatures in 1929.

Saturday’s temperature also surpassed the previous May high of 36.7C recorded last year, the agency said. It expects the warm and dry conditions to continue on Sunday, but forecasts short-duration showers later this week.

