Group of Seven finance chiefs and central bankers on Saturday set the stage for a G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima next week, with wide-ranging discussions focusing on global economic and financial stability, the Ukraine war and supply chain diversification.

In a joint communique released at the conclusion of the three-day meeting, officials reaffirmed the G7’s “united response” to the Ukraine conflict, labeling it one of the “biggest uncertainties over the global economic outlook” and pledging “unwavering support” for “as long as it takes.”

The meeting was joined virtually by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, while South Korea, India, Brazil, Comoros, Indonesia and Singapore were also involved in the talks.