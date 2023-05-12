The Group of Seven is discussing ways of transferring to Ukraine the Russian assets seized following the invasion by Moscow, with legal complexities and domestic restrictions making it difficult to do the transfers, a source familiar with the discussion said Friday.

One approach discussed during the G7 meeting has been to target the income generated from those assets, as a means of bypassing some legal hurdles.

Anton Moiseienko, a lecturer at the Australian National University who focuses on the legal and policy aspects of targeted sanctions, said that while the legal authority for the freezing of assets exists in each of the G7 countries, “when it comes to the potential confiscation and distribution of assets, we’re entering uncharted territory, because that’s not something that is normally done.”