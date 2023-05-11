  • A team of international researchers have unveiled the first draft of a more inclusive 'pangenome' reference, a breakthrough that they say more accurately reflects humanity. | GETTY IMAGES
Paris – Scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first draft of a human “pangenome,” a more diverse and accurate DNA blueprint for our species that they hope will help shed light on a range of diseases.

The announcement was hailed by researchers as a major scientific milestone that “heralds a new age of genetic diagnosis”.

The first human genome was sequenced in 2003, providing a reference point for all other human sequences to be compared to.

