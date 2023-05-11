In the port city of Taichung on Taiwan’s west coast, a crane hoists into place the end section of a white wind turbine tower that stands almost a hundred meters tall.

The turbine will be one of 111 spinning at a multi-billion dollar offshore wind project located up to 60 kilometers into the Taiwan Strait, which is being built by Denmark’s Orsted and will supply enough electricity for a million homes.

The wind farms, which are part of Taiwan’s ambitious push to power its massive tech industry with renewable energy, sit in a waterway that has become a focal point of tensions between Beijing and Washington.