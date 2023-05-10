  • Tucker Carlson was ousted last month from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp. empire. | REUTERS
After being fired by Fox News, Tucker Carlson says he’s starting a show on Twitter.

Carlson posted a three-minute video on Twitter on Tuesday, lamenting the decline of free speech and saying he would bring a “new version” of the show he’d done on Fox to Twitter “starting soon.”

Carlson was ousted last month from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp. empire. The last straw came when lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which recently settled a defamation suit against Fox for a record $787.5 million, uncovered evidence that Carlson had insulted management, colleagues and guests.

