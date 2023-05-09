  • A visitor takes a picture of a model of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Soryu diesel-electric submarine at the MAST Asia defense exhibition and conference in Yokohama in May 2015. | REUTERS
    A visitor takes a picture of a model of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Soryu diesel-electric submarine at the MAST Asia defense exhibition and conference in Yokohama in May 2015. | REUTERS

When Asia’s largest naval and maritime exhibition wrapped up in Singapore earlier this month, more than 250 companies from 25 countries and regions had shown off their latest tech and gear.

But one would have been hard-pressed to find Japanese firms.

In fact, just one company — Tokyo-based ship classification society ClassNK — had a stand at IMDEX Asia 2023, while eight other countries, including Australia, Italy, Denmark and the United States, set up entire pavilions at the three-day event.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW