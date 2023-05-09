Nintendo expects to sell 15 million units of its Switch console in the current fiscal year from April, showing the extent of the slowdown for its six-year-old flagship product.

The Kyoto-based games maker’s guidance falls shy of an average analyst estimate of 15.7 million units, which already took into account a deceleration in hardware sales in recent months. The company also forecast operating income of ¥450 billion ($3.3 billion) this fiscal year, versus the ¥455.3 billion average estimate.

Nintendo said on Tuesday that it sold 17.9 million Switch units in the year to March and reported operating profit of ¥93.8 billion for the quarter on Tuesday. Analysts had expected that it would report an operating profit of ¥83.4 billion.