The American School in Japan, a 120-year-old international school based in western Tokyo, is planning a large-scale overhaul of its campus, including rebuilding the middle and high schools, which are each over 50 years old.

The current plan, unveiled in late April, involves six-phases, with work able to proceed on the current site in a way that means all students and staff can remain on campus throughout the process. The renovation, once approved by ASIJ’s board of directors, will likely take a decade or more to complete.

Jim Hardin, ASIJ’s head of school, said the plan would put the school and community “in a very special place.”