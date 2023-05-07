  • People walk across Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo on Thursday. There were 2,345 new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo on Sunday, an increase of about 1,300 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo confirmed 2,345 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the metropolitan government said, an increase of about 1,300 from a week before.

Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severe cases rose by two from Saturday to nine.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 6,267 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, a decrease of about 6,900 from a week before.

