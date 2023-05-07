Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Seoul on Sunday for talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, becoming the first Japanese leader to visit the country in more than five years, as the two look to bolster bilateral ties and restart “shuttle diplomacy” amid the growing North Korea nuclear threat.

Kishida arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on the outskirts of the South Korean capital and was set to visit Seoul National Cemetery, where South Korean veterans and four former presidents are buried, in the afternoon. Afterward, he was due to meet with Japanese business leaders in South Korea, followed by bilateral talks with Yoon scheduled to last 90 minutes. A joint news conference was scheduled for the evening.

Kishida’s trip is the first since 2018, when then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Yoon’s predecessor, President Moon Jae-in, before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.